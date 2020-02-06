Janet K. Waugaman, 77, of Greensburg died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Oak Hill Nursing Center, Greensburg (Hempfield Township).
She was born March 19, 1942, in Derry Township, a daughter of the late George and Irma Jane (Foster) Kellerman.
Janet had worked as a learning support aide in the Greensburg Salem and Greater Latrobe school districts. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and being with family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George “Dick” Kellerman.
She is survived by her son, Eric S. Waugaman (Gerri) of Greensburg; her twin sister, Joyce Seminsky (Steve) of Latrobe; two brothers, Roger A. Kellerman of Latrobe and Todd D. Kellerman of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Zackary, Angelina and Jamill; great-grandchild, Donald, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Children’s Hospital for cancer research, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
