Janet G. Carns, 91, of Laughlintown died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Life’s Promise Personal Care Home.
She was born March 25, 1930, in Youngwood, a daughter of the late Robert T. Eichner Sr. and Cecelia Carbone Eichner.
Janet graduated from Youngwood High School in 1947 and then from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing with a nursing career of more than 50 years, having worked at the Bethlen Home, McGinnis Hospital and Latrobe Area Hospital.
She was a member of Laughlintown Christian Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Byers-Tosh Unit 267, where she was a past president and chaplain. A former den mother for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, she liked to hunt and once was named Female Hunter of the Year in Pennsylvania.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore R. Carns Jr.; a grandson, Timothy Carns; her daughter, Janet Suzanne Warren, and her brother, Robert T. Eichner Jr.
Janet is survived by her two sons, Theodore R. Carns III (Kathy) and Timothy R. Carns (Diane), all of Laughlintown; her sister, Alice Knizer of Greensburg; stepbrothers, James Lohr (Jean) of Youngwood and Jack Lohr of Grindstone; four grandchildren, Casey Carns (Amanda), Sarah Loveridge (Kristopher), Patrick Carns (Olivia) and Matthew Carns; five great-grandchildren, Lilly, Sophia, Baylee, Scarlett and Cullen, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday in Laughlintown Christian Church, 1345 Route 30, with Pastor Jonathan Huddleston officiating. (Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.)
Interment will be made in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.