Janet A. (Geary) Calabrese, 89, of Bradenville passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Grove at Latrobe.
Born Feb. 3, 1931, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late Michael N. Geary and Anna M. (Vadas) Geary.
Janet was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe. She had been employed at Dainty Pastry and was a former member of the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed puzzle books and jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter M. Calabrese, and a son-in-law, Kevin Cogan.
Janet is survived by three sons, Patrick M. Calabrese of Shelocta, Peter A. Calabrese and his wife, Elaine, of Derry, and Michael Calabrese and his wife, Jennifer, of Centralia, Illinois; three daughters, Denise Hoffman and her husband, James, of Derry, Christine Klim and her husband, Frank, of Loyalhanna and Natalie Calabrese of Rector; one brother, Ronald M. Geary and his wife, Giovanna, of Bradenville; one sister, Constance Spillar of Montea, Virginia; grandchildren, Renee Baker and her husband, Ryan, Jim Hoffman, Shelby Lee and her husband, Steven, Trista Klim and her husband, Rob Little, Frank Klim, Anna Kulander and her husband, Rob, Michael Calabrese and Anthony Calabrese; four great-grandchildren, Gwen, Olivia Marie, Audrey Elizabeth and Roman; she is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Grove at Latrobe and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.
At Janet’s request, there will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass noon Thursday in St. Rose Church with the Rev. William Berkey as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
