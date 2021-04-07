Jane (Kmetz) Matsko, 81, of Humphreys died Monday, April 5, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was born May 21, 1939, a daughter of the late Mathias Michael and Elizabeth B. (Puskar) Kmetz.
She was a graduate of Hurst High School, Class of 1957. Prior to retirement, she worked at Mt. View Nursing Center, Unity Township, and previously at the former W.T. Grant store in Greensburg. She was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Trauger, and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. Jane was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. “Lightning” Matsko.
She is survived by her sons, Richard M. Matsko and his fiancée, Sandy Frey, of Mount Pleasant and David L. Matsko and his wife, Pamela, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Richie of Latrobe, Ryan of Mount Pleasant and Sarah Matsko of Latrobe; an aunt, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where a private funeral liturgy will be held 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul-Alexander Shutt, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary Byzantine Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing.
