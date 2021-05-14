Jane Hope Harbord Semler, age 86, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her home in Ligonier.
She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Conrad Martin Semler Jr., and it was clear to all who knew them that they were a true love match. Jane was also a loving mother to her two daughters, Susan (Ken) O’Neal and Constance Semler (Anthony Faust), and a beloved grandmother of Dylan and Christopher O’Neal.
Jane knew Jesus as her Lord and savior, and her relationship with Him was the most important thing to her. She shared her love of God with many people, young and old, at every opportunity, and was a positive influence on their spiritual journeys. In fact, for many, Jane was a spiritual mentor and a knowledgeable teacher of the Word of God.
For many years, Jane had a successful career as an interior designer and antiques dealer. As a member of the American Society of Interior Designers, she and her friend Anne Robertshaw brought beauty, elegance and originality to the homes and offices of numerous clients throughout western Pennsylvania.
Jane was born and grew up in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Her siblings recall her joie de vivre, determination and fierceness in defending them from schoolyard bullies. In her youth, she was a talented ice skater. Later, as a married woman, she turned her considerable energies to gardening, cooking, raising Himalayan and seal point cats, playing golf with her family and creating a beautiful home.
Fortunate were those who experienced her gift of hospitality, the fruit of her skill in the kitchen and her flair for throwing truly memorable parties. Later in life, when she wasn’t studying the Bible, she could be found competing with family in crossword puzzle contests, completing the Sunday New York Times and Saturday Wall Street Journal puzzles in record time, or discussing current affairs and recipes with family and friends, with her beloved dogs at her side.
She is survived by two brothers, Brian (Susan) Harbord of Dundas, Ontario, and Lanny (Barb) Harbord of Prince Edward Island.
Jane is preceded in death by husband, Conrad; sister, Sharon, and parents, Eric and Lorna Harbord.
One of Jane’s favorite parts of scripture was Hebrews 13:8: “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, today, and forever.”
Jane’s family extends deep gratitude to all those who provided care to her in the months preceding her death.
Services and interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Presbyterian Church of Ligonier, 240 West Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented