Jane F. Grush, 68, of Sterling, Virginia, formerly of Mount Pleasant, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Forbes Hospital.
She was born Jan. 29, 1952, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of the late Edmund and Lottie (Ovitsky) Czekanski.
Prior to her retirement, Jane was a business coordinator for the National Association for Music Education. Jane loved all dogs, especially her three Corgi dogs.
Her favorite pastimes included home interior decorating, baking and trying new recipes, crafting, and enjoying anything that was Disney. She enjoyed some of her favorite TV shows and movies on a loop.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey C. Grush, in 2018.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Czekanski and his wife, Linda, and son Matthew of Mount Pleasant, and longtime friends, Bob and Jamie Stallard of Murrysville.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/ or ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org/.
