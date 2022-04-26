Jane Estelle Butts Kilgore, 85, of Rector was promoted to the Church Triumphant on Friday, April 22, 2022.
She was born Nov. 7, 1936, at Nason Hospital, Roaring Springs, the daughter of the late James E. and Gladys (Pyle) Butts.
Jane attended Benson Elementary School and Martinsburg Junior High School, then graduated from Morrison Cove High School in 1954. She graduated from Juniata College in 1958, majoring in medical technology and having her technical training at Jefferson Medical College Hospital. Her work experience included an office practice for three physicians in Philadelphia, Temple Medical College Lab in Philadelphia and Nason Hospital Lab in Roaring Springs.
She worked as the laboratory technologist at McGinnis Hospital in Ligonier and then as registrar for the Surgicenter at Ligonier when the hospital closed — a total of 30 years, retiring in 2000.
Jane was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, a Kindergarten Sunday School teacher for 10 years, a member and past secretary of the Women’s Association, a member of the choir for many years and a member of the church Chancel Guild. She was also a member of Oak Grove Art Club, the Diamond Red Hats and the Fort Ligonier Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving six years as the recording secretary.
In 1969, Jane married the love of her life, David Burrell Kilgore. They raised two sons, Kevin Ross Burket (Corrine) and John Alexander Kilgore (Jill), and six grandchildren, Aaron Ross, Lindsay Rhea Rice, Angel and Keanu Burket, Sarah Jane and Jackson David Kilgore.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m.
Private entombment will be made in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
