Jane Edith (McConnell) Braun was born on July 17, 1925, in Pittsburgh, and passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Titusville, at the age of 95.
Jane’s life was filled with lifelong friends and family. She was married to Richard (Dick) H. Braun III for 64 years. He preceded her in death in 2011.
They had three sons whom she cherished, Richard (Rick) Braun of Allison Park, Timothy Braun of Titusville and Johnny Braun, who preceded her in death in 1962. One of Jane’s greatest joys was being a grandmother to six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was a beloved sister to her four siblings and an aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Jane was proud of her service to her country during World War II in the Weather Service Bureau and Army Map Service where she was only one of a few women to work there at that time. She attended Slippery Rock Teaching College, now Slippery Rock University, from 1945-48 and finished her elementary teaching degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Jane taught for more than 27 years and started her own nursery school program in Latrobe. The program was incorporated into Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and is still running today. Jane loved her students and kept in touch with many of them throughout her life.
Jane spent many summers with her family at Camp Sequanota and served as a volunteer staff member. She and her husband, Dick, were longtime members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Latrobe. After retiring from teaching, Dick and Jane spent their summers in Tidioute and their winters in North Port, Florida. No matter where she lived, Jane was always an active member of her church and community. She touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by those who loved her dearly.
A private service will be held in Allegheny County Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to Rick Braun at rbraun84@aol.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to Camp Sequanota P.O. Box 245, Jennerstown, PA 15547.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, is in charge of arrangements.
