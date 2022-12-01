Jan K. Maus, 75, of Latrobe (Cook Township) passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with his family at his side.
Born April 17, 1947, he was a son of the late Burton and Dorothy (Kahl) Maus.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jan K. Maus, 75, of Latrobe (Cook Township) passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with his family at his side.
Born April 17, 1947, he was a son of the late Burton and Dorothy (Kahl) Maus.
Jan was a graduate of Derry Area Senior High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked at Newcomer Products Inc. for 23 years. After retirement he volunteered for Meals on Wheels and assisted at area auctions. Jan loved the outdoors and working in his garden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Maus.
Jan is survived by his wife, Consetta “Connie” Calabrace Maus; son, Ryan Maus of Latrobe; daughter, Rebecca Blews (Jay) of Home, Indiana County; stepson, Michael Tepley (Nicole) of Latrobe; two grand-children, Ryder and Parker Blews, whom he loved dearly; a brother, Wade Maus of Kingwood, West Virginia; sister, Kim Petersen (Dennis) of Beaver Falls, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Jan’s many friends and family for their support. A special thank-you to Dr. Walton, Dr. Swzerc and all the nursing staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for the special care they gave to Jan.
Per his request, there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jan’s name can be made to local Meals on Wheels serving Westmoreland County.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724-537-7766) is entrusted with arrangements.
To send online condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.