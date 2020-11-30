James Ward Green, 80, of Derry Township died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Jan. 4, 1940, in Belsano, a son of the late Samuel J. and Oneda Pounds Green.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Gertrude Coffman and Rose Conn.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Bryner Green; two sons, James W. Green Jr. (Michele) and Randy S. Green; a brother, Will Green (Linda), and his two grandsons, Zachary and Dakota.
At his request all services will be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented