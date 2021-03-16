James W. Lawson, 69, of Derry passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Born March 9, 1952, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Robert W. and Leoda M. (Hall) Lawson.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Westmoreland Plastics. He was an U.S. Army Reserve veteran who served during the Vietnam era. Jim loved nature and was an avid hunter who enjoyed collecting guns. He also loved doing mechanical work on vehicles.
Jim is survived by two sons, James J. Lawson and Sean D. Lawson, both of Latrobe; one brother, Robert H. Lawson of Ligonier; and his longtime companion, Jan Knechtel of Derry.
There will be no public visitations and services. A celebration of Jim’s life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.