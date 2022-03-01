James Thomas Horwat, 75, of Marcy, New York, and formerly of Latrobe, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after a 14-month battle with terminal cancer.
James was born Oct. 25, 1946, in Latrobe, a son of the late Michael J. and Mary (Marinchak) Horwat.
He was a graduate of Latrobe High School, served his country with honor in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1967 and was employed with Latrobe Steel Co. in Latrobe until he retired after 42 years of dedicated service. He spent his early retirement years riding his motorcycle and polka dancing around the country.
He was united in marriage to Julie Pawelek on Feb. 23, 2013, a blessed union of over nine years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Known to those who love him as “Jim,” “Jimmy,” “UJ,” “Pappy” and “Pappy Jim,” James was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather who will be remembered for his quick sense of humor, devotion to his family, strong work ethic, love of children, and his ability to liven up any event. He spent his final years in upstate New York with his wife, supporting live music, watching the Penguins, Pirates, Steelers and his grandchildren’s sporting events, playing Words with Friends with his siblings, baking pies, and riding his motorcycle, but nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his grandchildren. He was adored and will not be forgotten.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Pawelek Horwat of Marcy; his children, James T. (Gina) Horwat of Clymer, Kara (Jarred) Forsyth of Greensburg, Jacob (Natalie) Horwat of Monroeville and Molly (John) Held of Greensburg, and stepson, Morgan Wilson of Whitesboro, New York. He leaves his grandchildren, James Thomas III (“JT”) and Zachary Horwat; Isaiah, Amara, Jonah, Naomi and Elijah Forsyth; Nora Horwat; Eliana, Micah, Abram, Simon, Noah and Vivian Held, and great-grandson, James T. Horwat IV. He leaves his siblings, Michael (Audrey) Horwat of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Irene (the late Tom) Dunn of Glen Mills, Bernadette (“Bunny”) (Doc) Giffin of Latrobe and Richard Horwat of Donegal.
He was preceded in death by brother John A. (the late Charlotte) Horwat of Braddock Hills. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who also meant so much to him.
As per Mr. Horwat’s request, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
The family would like to thank Hospice for the excellent care provided at the end of life so that Jim could remain at home comfortably during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in James’ memory to Hospice & Palliative Care Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, or online at www.hospicecareinc.org.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.