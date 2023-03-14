James Stephen 'Steve' Carter, M.D.

James Stephen “Steve” Carter, M.D., 82, of Latrobe passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, in the care of skilled doctors and nurses in Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township. Steve’s family would like to thank all these caregivers for the amazing care they gave Steve during the last few weeks of his life.

Steve was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, to Emily Anne (Ashworth) Carter Yost and Oatha James Carter on Sept. 19, 1940. He grew up in Bluefield as an only child until he was 9, when his only sibling, Ann, was born. Steve spent his whole youth in Bluefield, where he attended Beaver High School, did well in his studies, hiked East River Mountain, and took in a vast amount of classical and church music, as his mother was a professional pianist and organist, and Steve was a tenor in several church and school choirs, and a barber shop quartet.