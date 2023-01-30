James S. Clark, 86, of Derry died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at his home.
He was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late George and Elizabeth (Stein) Clark.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 9:00 am
Jim was a good Christian man who was Presbyterian by faith. He had retired from the Pleasant Unity sewage plant, belonged to the Derry Rod & Gun Club and was a train enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Stuart Clark.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Milliron Clark, and his two brothers, John and William Clark.
Visitation and services will not be public.
Interment will be made in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions to the Union Mission, 2217 Harrison Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Derry Presbyterian Church, 108 Presby Way, Derry, PA 15627, are appreciated.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
