James Ross Worstell, 79, born May 30, 1942, in Canonsburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Frederick, Maryland.
Jim was the oldest son of Mildred May Williams Worstell of Canonsburg and the late Ross James Worstell (d. 1999).
In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by three brothers, Bob, Ron and Paul; his children, James R. Worstell Jr., J. Peter Worstell (Stephanie), Darla Ridilla, Pamela Worstell-Alesi, Melissa Ridilla-Schwarzbard (Erez), Timothy Worstell (Melanie) and David Ridilla; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was a 1960 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and entered the U.S. Coast Guard after graduation where he served his country with distinction through eight years of service. He became an accomplished chef and enjoyed preparing simple, delicious meals throughout his life. He married Betty Lou Ross Worstell in 1963 (d. 1989) and attended Baptist Bible College in Clarks Summit, where he earned his pastoral degree. He became the senior pastor of Calvary Bible Church in 1977 and continued to preach the Gospel in the Mon Valley till 1990.
He married Nancy Richards-Ridilla Worstell in 1990 (d. 2013) and moved to Orlando, Florida, in 1997-2016. He then moved with family to Monrovia, Maryland, in 2016-2019 and lived the rest of his life at Montevue Assisted Living Facility in Frederick, where he was heavily involved in many different activities. Affectionately called Grampy by many, Jim loved his Pittsburgh Steelers and would call his mother every Sunday (if the Penguins or Pirates weren’t playing).
2 Timothy 4:7-8
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day.”
* Memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Calvary Bible Church, 990 Fourth St. Ext., Charleroi, PA 15022.
Interment will be at noon at Mon Valley Memorial Cemetery, 49 Second St. Ext., Donora, PA 15033.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making donations to Coast Guard Foundation at coastguardfoundation.org or The Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org
James’ care has been entrusted to the Acacia Society.
*For those unable to attend, services will be streamed live through Zoom and Facebook live.
