James Ronald “Freckles” Sherbaugh Sr., 79, of Derry passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital, Pittsburgh.
A son of Joseph P. and Elizabeth (Henderson) Sherbaugh, he was born June 8, 1943, in New Derry.
Jim graduated from Derry Area Senior High School, Class of 1961, and worked as an electrician at Derry Westinghouse for 27 years, retiring in 1995.
He was a member of the Independent Baptist Church, Blairsville, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He enjoyed buying and selling antiques.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Marion L. Bolen Sherbaugh, whom he married Aug. 16, 1987; four children, James R. Sherbaugh Jr. of Ohio, Denise Nichols (Dave) of Millwood, Joseph Sherbaugh of Trenton, South Carolina, and Keith Sherbaugh of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Christopher, Megan and Michael; two great-grandchildren, and his four-footed pal, Sidney.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Shirley Bungard and Dolores Mackey, and his brother, William Sherbaugh.
Family and friends were received 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in the funeral home with Pastor Rob Ingmire officiating.
Interment was in Ebenezer Cemetery, Clarksburg.
Blairsville Military Honor Guard conducted a military service at the cemetery.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
