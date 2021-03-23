James Robert Reschick Sr., 61, of Lloydsville passed away early Friday morning, March 19, 2021.
Born Dec. 29, 1959, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late George M. and Geraldine R. “Betsy” (Friedline) Reschick, who preceded him in death in 1997 and 1986, respectively.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Electro-Glass Products in Norvelt. James was a man of fortitude and strength. He lived life to the beat of his own drum and not once ever worried, nor cared, what anyone else would think of him. He knelt for no one, and he spoke the truth regardless of how harsh it may have been. One of Jim’s most famous mottos was “I don’t much give a sh**!” He was the best man we knew and he forever will be in our hearts. There is no doubt the mold was broken after him.
He is survived by one son, James Robert Reschick Jr.; one daughter, Emily Kate Reschick, and a grandson, Waylon James Reschick, who was his “partner in crime.”
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Jim’s family to defer expenses would be greatly appreciated.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
