James R. Thomas Sr., 84, of Unity Township died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
He was born March 6, 1937, in Pleasant Unity, a son of the late J. Edward Sr. and Annabelle E. (Gilliand) Thomas.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, Jim was owner and operator of the former Thomas Beverage in Pleasant Unity, the Canada Dry distributor for the region. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Trauger, the Latrobe H.O.G. and Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515. Jim enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel I. (Carney) Thomas, in 1995, and two brothers, Charles E. and William H. “Sparky” Thomas.
He is survived by his children, James R. Thomas Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Unity Township, Tammy Buttermore and her husband, Ron, of Scottdale and Marjorie Thomas-Nicholson and her husband, Clark, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Ryan Buttermore and his wife, Kelly, Katie Comisak and her husband, Nick, Heather Mormack and her husband, Zach, Kelli Thomas and her fiancée, Carmine Biancamano, Whitney, Alyssa and Maliah Nicholson; four great-grandchildren, Chase, Tye, Presley and Finn; his longtime companion, Betty Jo Alexander, her son, Tom Alexander and his wife, Denise, and their children, Tommy and Paige. He is also survived by two brothers, J. Edward Thomas of Pleasant Unity and Robert W. Thomas and his wife, Joyce, of Unity Township, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Nancy Mears officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 56, Pleasant Unity, PA 15676 or to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Commented