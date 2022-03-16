James R. Roehrig, 71, of Ligonier died suddenly Sunday, March 13, 2022.
He was born Sept. 25, 1950, in Latrobe, a son of the late Charles and Hazel (Barron) Roehrig.
Jim was a member of Ligonier Valley Senior High School Class of 1968. Jim was a member of the Waterford United Methodist Church. He was a former co-owner of Norris & Roehrig Refuse Service in Ligonier and had retired from Rolling Rock Farms. Jim loved to play golf, but got his greatest joy out of his grandchildren. They were his “pride and joy.” He enjoyed his quiet time up on his property in Ligonier. Recently, he became an avid jigsaw puzzle enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Alice Stufft, and a brother-in-law, Bernard Lawlor.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Rachel Stufft Roehrig; his sons, James R. “Jamie” Roehrig Jr. of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and Jamie Hoffer (Melissa) of Pottstown; his daughter, Bree Petalino (Adam) of Ligonier; three brothers, Charles Roehrig (Nancy) of Plano, Texas, Lee Roehrig (Roberta) of Ligonier and David T. (Ted) Roehrig (Sheila) of Naples, Florida; three sisters, Debby Flickinger (Dan) of Ligonier, Patty Lawlor of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and Susan Barcellino (Larry) of Naples; four grandchildren, Jacob and Anthony Petalino and Madelyn and Tyler Hoffer; a brother-in-law, Robert Stufft of Ligonier; five sisters-in-law, Marjorie Christner of Ligonier, Beth Ann Berenbrok of Freedom, Connie McCoy, Beverly Pniewski (Bob) and Barbara Smith (Joe), all of Ligonier, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday.
Private burial will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Jim’s name be made to the Ligonier Valley Endowment, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
