James R. Miller, 78, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital with his brother Michael by his side.
He was born in Latrobe, a son of the late Wilmer and Adeline (Kibler) Miller.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
James R. Miller, 78, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital with his brother Michael by his side.
He was born in Latrobe, a son of the late Wilmer and Adeline (Kibler) Miller.
He graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic High School (1963) and was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Jim spent his life caring for his family, working hard, and eventually enjoying his retirement on his own terms. He led by example through good times and bad, always putting his family first. Jim was a proud member of the Frontier Club, where he made many friends. He loved a good city council meeting and enjoyed his time as a member of the Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board. He never could pass up a good deal and was a regular at local and not so local auctions. A man of modest means, he sacrificed much so that his children could be college educated. He was a practical jokester of epic proportions who went to great lengths to make a total fallacy into a believable reality.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary J. Miller, whom he lovingly cared for for 25 years before her passing, and his brother Thomas Miller, with whom he shared a lifetime of laughs.
Jim is survived by his children, Diane Navarre (Gary) and James P. Miller (Jen); brothers Michael Miller (Marsha) and Joseph Miller (Barb); sister-in-law Marge Miller; grandchildren, Maura Miller, James P. Miller Jr., Luke Strosnider, Leah Strosnider, Linda Strosnider and Cara Strosnider; great-grandchildren, Luna DeMatteo and Cyrus DeMatteo; many nieces, nephews and extended family, and his loyal dog and constant companion, Petey.
Jim’s family would like to thank the staff of Independence Health System Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals and Select Specialty Hospital for the skillful and compassionate care he received in his final weeks. We would also like to thank Drs. Edward Szabo and David Richards for decades of excellent care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, in the funeral home.
Private interment at St. Boniface Cemetery, Hastings, will be at a later date.
Memorial donations in Jim’s honor may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the family.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.