James R. McDonald, 81, of Ligonier passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, of complications from heart disease.
He was born Dec. 9, 1940, in Greensburg to the late David John and Margaret (Loughner) McDonald.
James graduated from Greensburg High School in 1958 and entered the U.S. Air Force, serving at various posts including Turkey and the Pentagon. Following the Air Force he attended St. Vincent College and went on to obtain a law degree from Duquesne University. James practiced in Westmoreland County as an attorney and real estate title abstractor until retiring. James was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan and reveled in classic Western movies and political discourse.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Nora Black McClelland, since 1987; his son, Sean McDonald of Washington, D.C.; stepchildren, Tim McClelland of Winchester, Virginia, Jeff McClelland of New Alexandria, Jack McClelland of Culpeper, Virginia, and Andrew McClelland of Evans, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Dina Bridge of Madison, Virginia; first wife, Ruth McDonald of Greensburg; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a brother, Frank McDonald.
James was preceded in death by two brothers, David McDonald and Pat McDonald, and his sister, Jean McDonald Glasstetter.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 342 W. Main St., Ligonier, with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. www.heart.org.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
