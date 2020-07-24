James R. McCreery, 80, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Bolivar, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Schrock) McCreery; father, Karl McCreery; mother, Anna Grace McCreery, and brother-in-law, Gary Sowers.
He is survived by his son, James J McCreery; daughter-in-law, Penny McCreery of Sahuarita, Arizona; sister, Ruth Burns (Rich Burns) of Latrobe; sister, Louise Sowers of Bolivar; brother-in-law, Ernest G. Henderson of New Florence, and numerous nieces and nephews.
James lived in Tucson for 40 years with his wife and ran their small business for 38 years.
He worked for the Girls Scouts of Southwestern Pennsylvania for 20 years.
No service or memorial is planned at this time.
