James R. “J.R.” Adams Sr., 93, of Unity Township passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Dec. 13, 1928, in Monessen, a son of the late George and Anna Adams.
J.R. was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. He loved spending time with his family. He was so supportive of his grandchildren, and he made sure he never missed any of their sporting events. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was a member of American Legion Post 344 in Jeannette for more than 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Pegg) Adams, and his siblings, Helen and George “Tommy.”
J.R. is survived by his son, James R. Adams Jr. and his wife, Diana, of Latrobe, and his grandchildren, James R. “Robbie” Adams III, Nicholas Adams and his wife, Sara, and Rachel Adams.
Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in the funeral home chapel.
Interment with full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org or to Action for Animals at www.afashelter.org/donate/.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
