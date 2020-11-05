James R. “Ashie” Ashbaugh, 89, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Son of the late Wilbur Ashbaugh and Kathryn Ryan Ashbaugh, he was born in Latrobe on April 19, 1931, and graduated from Latrobe High School.
Jim worked for Kennametal for more than 46 years. During that time, he was president of the UAW Local 1059 for 32 years. He was a member of the St. Vincent Development Club for more than 50 years. Jim was also a sports fanatic who couldn’t get enough of Notre Dame football and Pirate and Steeler games.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Louise Ashbaugh, and their children, Kimberly Ashbaugh Stewart, Jim Ashbaugh, Michael Ashbaugh and David Ashbaugh; his son-in-law, John Stewart, and daughters-in-law, Tiffany Ashbaugh, Kim Ashbaugh and Anna Ashbaugh. His grandchildren include Courtney, Hunter, Ryan, Alyssa, Skylar and Abby.
Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Family was most important to him.
A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, in St. Vincent Basilica. Burial will be private. The family will hold a celebration of his life to be scheduled after the pandemic.
For the past 10 months, Jim has resided at St. Anne’s Home, Villa Frances. The family is grateful for the exceptional care he received from the staff.
The family requests those wishing to make memorial donations should direct them to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org at Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
