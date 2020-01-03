James Nathan Hutcheson, 69, of Blairsville died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his home.
Born April 7, 1950, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Nathan G. and Kathy D. (Berkey) Hutcheson.
Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He had driven truck for many years for Smith Trucking. He enjoyed his old tractors and his dogs.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, LuAnn Heiple Hutcheson, Blairsville; daughter, Amanda Hutcheson, Columbus, Ohio; son, Joshua Hutcheson and wife Laura, Black Lick; grandchildren, Haydn Tinsley and Julie and Nathan Hutcheson, and sister, Donna May Jones, Blairsville.
Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother.
In keeping with Jim’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com
