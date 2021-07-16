James M. Lawrence, 82, of Latrobe died Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Hempfield Manor, Hempfield Township.
Mr. Lawrence was born Dec. 8, 1938, in Barberton, Ohio, a son of the late Peter and Florence (Mehaffey) Lawrence.
Jim was a graduate of Barberton High School and McKim Technical Institute in Akron, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962.
Jim was self-employed, the owner of Metropolitan Office Equipment in Johnstown. He loved being around people, loved to talk and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Jim was a “Jack of all trades.” He was a radio operator, an airman, sailor, machinist, salesman and business owner. He loved to scuba dive, shoot pool and ride motorcycles. He was the classic “all around tinkerer” and would spend hours, sometimes days, trying to repair an old typewriter or adding machine. He was also the originator of the dad joke.
Jim will be greatly missed by his loving family: his sons, Mike Lawrence, Marc Lawrence and his wife, Jamie, and Brian Lawrence and his wife, Julie; by their mother, Nancy Lawrence, and by his beloved grand-children, Mabel Grace, Jaymes, Jason, Jimmy, Carly, Natalie and Samantha. He is also survived by his brother Richard Lawrence.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Linda, and brother Gerald.
Family and friends are invited to share in a celebration of Jim’s life 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in Rizzo’s Restaurant, 126 Rizzo Road, Crabtree.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666. To offer an online condolence, please visit the website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, in memory of James Lawrence.
Commented