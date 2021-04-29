James Logan Tito, 83, a native of Latrobe, who gave invaluable service, commitment and dedication to the Latrobe area over many years, passed away in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
He attended Latrobe High School and the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
He is survived by his wife, Florentina Lavin Tito; brother, Richard Tito; sister, Patricia Rutzler; six children, Jeffrey, Roseann, Bridget, Patty, Jennifer and Pamela, and eight grandchildren.
He was the son of James Brimmer Tito and Jean Cox Tito, who both predeceased him.
From 1959 to 1985, Jim worked in the Tito Family Businesses, first at The Breakfast Cheer Coffee Company in Pittsburgh and he later came back to the home of Rolling Rock beer, the Latrobe Brewing Co. He started as project manager and elevated to chief executive officer. Those who worked for and with him always had “Tibs’” ear when needed.
His busy work schedule was enhanced by his busy community schedule. Jim was a member of the Master Brewers Association of America, Pennsylvania State Brewers Association, United States Brewers Association, Ligonier Borough Council, Loyalhanna Watershed Association, United Way, Foundation of Independent Colleges, Fort Ligonier Association, Latrobe Municipal Authority, St. Vincent College Capital Campaigns, was an original board member of Threshold Series at St. Vincent College and a committee member of the St. Vincent Summer Theater. Jim was a longtime member of Latrobe Country Club and enjoyed his weekly golf rounds there.
Jim was the 1974 Latrobe Jaycees “Man of the Year,” along with the 1986 recipient of Latrobe Area Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award. His work with the Boy Scouts is well known having served on the council, executive board as president of the council and the endowment chairman from 1970 to present. He received The Silver Antelope award in 1995 for his distinguished service to the Boy Scouts. Served as a board director for the Latrobe Area Chamber of Commerce and as its chairman of the board from 1978-81. (He was responsible for implementing programs, recruiting members and volunteers and raising the status and financial level of the chamber.)
Behind-the-scenes activities included helping to assure that Latrobe was recognized by passing years of Jaycee representation at its state and national meetings, starting the Special Olympics in Westmoreland County by securing volunteers and materials necessary to get it off the ground, providing discussions and introductions and arranging initial funding for the Introduction to Robotics at St. Vincent College. Jim was a volunteer mentor at SCORE, a nonprofit resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), where he mentored many up-and-coming local businesses. He kept an open telephone line to members of the school district, the Salvation Army, the University Club in Pittsburgh and many others.
A service will be held at a later date in Latrobe. Because of this, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to St. Vincent College or the Union Mission in Latrobe.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe is assisting the family with arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Those who knew Jim would tell you he walked tall and spoke softly, and accomplished many things effectively while maintaining a low profile. Instead of hearing stories about his accolades, “Tibs” would rather just head to the bar to join you for an ice-cold PONY or HORSE!
Commented