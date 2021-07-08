Services for James Logan Tito, 83, formerly of Latrobe, who passed away in Wilmington, North Carolina, on April 24, 2021, will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, with the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, presiding.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, or The Union Mission, 2217 Harrison Ave, Latrobe, PA 15650.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
