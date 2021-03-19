James Lester Heffelfinger Jr., 55, of Kitzmiller, Maryland (formerly of Derry), died Thursday, March 18, 2021, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, West Virginia.
He was born April 17, 1965, in Latrobe, a son of the late James Lester Sr. and Ruth Elizabeth Baker Heffelfinger.
Jim was a self-employed carpenter who liked fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews, Marcus A. Yockey and Ryan E. Ersick.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hughes; his son, Matthew J. Heffelfinger of Kitzmiller, Maryland, two daughters, Krista Heffelfinger and Alicia Highberger, both of Latrobe; his sister, Brenda L. Heffelfinger of Derry, and several grandchildren and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where his service will be conducted at 4 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
