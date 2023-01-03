James Leonard Prohaska Sr., 83, of Bradenville passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 9:35 am
James Leonard Prohaska Sr., 83, of Bradenville passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 27, 1939, in Latrobe, a son of the late Stanley B. and Domenica (Tua) Prohaska.
Jim was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, where he had been very active over the years, having served on church council, as a special minister, member of St. Rose Seniors and organized many church festivals. Jim and his wife, Patricia, both served as couple marriage preparation counselors.
He had retired after 35 years of service from Teledyne Vasco, where he was the plant engineer.
Family, entertaining, traveling, vacationing in the Outer Banks, Steeler games (where he saw the Immaculate Reception) and golfing in the Vasco Golf League, where he got a hole-in-one, were some of the things that he cherished.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Angela; a great-grandson, Finn Oliver, and Angel babies.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 62 years, Patricia Bradley Prohaska; his daughter Susan P. Fox (Kevin) of Greensburg; his sons, James Leonard Prohaska Jr. (Ricki Lyn) of Bradenville, Christopher M. Prohaska (Sharon Ritenour) of Bradenville and David E. Prohaska (Daniele) of North Huntingdon Township; his brother, Wayne Prohaska (Jecca) of Parrish, Florida; grandchildren, Kaylee Horner (Dale), Emily Gruver (Keith) and Victoria Fox (Connor Kok), and great-grandchildren, Allieonna, Dallin, Corbin and Emery.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. (Family requests face masks.)
The Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in St. Rose Catholic Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Interment to follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
Memorial donations to St. Rose Church are appreciated.
www.mccabefuneralhomes pa.com.
