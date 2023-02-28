James L. Snyder, 74, of Ligonier passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born June 6, 1948, in Ligonier, a son of the late Byron W. and Sadie (Hofecker) Snyder.
James served in the U.S. Air Force. He attended the Waterford Christian Church and had a passion for rescuing animals of all kinds, especially cats and dogs. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, bird watching, fly fishing and fly tying.
James is survived by his daughter, Jessica L. Snyder of Latrobe; a brother, Lawrence “Larry” Snyder of Derry; two grandchildren, Giana Paige Snyder and Jordan Micah Wood, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. Shaffer Snyder; a brother, Byron W. Snyder Jr.; two sisters, Mary Ann Kistenmach-er and Sarah Hendricks, and a nephew, George Hendricks.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday with the Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard.
Interment will follow in Menoher Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
