James L. Kovalcik, 91, Blairsville passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Latrobe, the son of late John J. and Anna (Cernance) Kovalcik. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Catherwood; sister, Sr. Virginia Kovalcik, RSM, and brothers, John, William and Clarence Kovalcik.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna (Myers) Kovalcik; sons Daniel Kovalcik and his wife, Marlene, of Blairsville, Michael Kovalcik and his wife, Ronda, of New Florence and Ronald Kovalcik of Fulshear, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Kovalcik of Blairsville, and sister, Evelyn Zappa and her husband, Anthony, of Blairsville.
James was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Seward, where he was a very faithful and active member. He was a member of Knights of Columbus. He was the owner/operator of Karadon Corp., Blairsville.
Friends will be received 12:30 p.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 p.m. Monday in Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward. with the Rev. William Lechnar officiant.
Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery, Armagh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Heart Assoc. (www.heart.org), American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward, PA 15954.
