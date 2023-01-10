Retired Army Lt. Col. James “Jim” Paul Himic, 65, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
He was a son of Frank and Mary Himic. Jim attended Derry Area Senior High School. He developed into a gifted football player and went on to attend the University of West Virginia on a full football scholarship. It is there, in 1982, that he met the love of his life, Mary Nickels, and they married on Feb. 17, 1983, in DeLand, Florida.
Jim enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1983 as a medium helicopter mechanic and served in Hawaii. In 1987 he was commissioned as a second lieutenant of Field Artillery through the Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Fort Benning, Georgia, and was assigned to various positions of increasing responsibility. As a lieutenant colonel, Jim’s assignments as a field artillery officer included supporting Operation Desert Shield/Storm in 1991. He then went on to serve in other positions in Germany, including as a detachment commander in Schweinfurt.
Jim left active service in 1999, became an Army reservist, and continued to serve his country as a federal civilian employee. In 2005 he was mobilized for Iraq operations where he helped build and train an Iraqi Army Battalion’s capability to sustain counterinsurgency operations in Tal Afar, Iraq.
Jim returned from Iraq in August 2006 and continued his service to his nation by volunteering to support the 1st Army’s Warrior Trainer Program. His duties included the planning, coordinating and synchronization of all mobilization training between Fort Dix and the 72nd FA BDE for units deploying to Iraq. In October 2007, Jim became the JC7 Division chief for the Joint Staff Support Center in Arlington, Virginia.
Jim’s military awards and decorations include Army Commendation Medal (two Oak Leaf Clusters), Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon (three Oak Leaf Clusters), Saudi Arabia Liberation Medal (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Bronze Star Service Medal (two Oak Leaf Clusters), Aircraft Crew Badge, Combat Action Badge, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal and the Army Reserve Achievement Medal.
Upon retirement from the military, Jim served as a training liaison specialist for the Joint Multinational Training Command in Heidelberg, Germany, and volunteered as a computer specialist for the Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Pacific Region G6 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. In recent years, Jim pursued his love of driving and exploring the country he loved by becoming a professional driver. He was a lifelong avid football fan, C-SPAN groupie and fitness aficionado.
Jim was an incredibly loved husband, father, brother and friend. A man of great character, strength, honor and integrity, he took exceptional care of his family and loved them unconditionally. He could be counted upon to always do the right thing.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his two children, Dr. Lisa (Mark) Gleitmann of Round Rock and Ryan Himic of Harker Heights, Texas; three grandchildren, Madeline, Ava and Maximilian Gleitmann; three brothers, Francis (Charlotte) Himic of Hookstown, Donald (Sandy) Himic of Williamsport and John “Jack” (Kathie) Himic of Falling Waters, West Virginia, and three sisters, Mary Jane (James) Bigi of Greensburg, Patricia Antich of Vienna, Virginia, and Barbara Jean Kobus of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Bernadette Himic, Veronica Himic and Shirley Himic Fensler.
A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Max Striedl at noon Saturday, Jan. 14, in St. Gall Catholic Church, Elburn, Illinois. The viewing will be 10 a.m. to noon.
For those who would like to send floral tributes, please let the florist know to call Conley Funeral Home, Elburn, for location and time of delivery, 630-365-6414.
Tributes and memories may be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook page or at www.conleycare.com where you can read Jim’s full life story.
