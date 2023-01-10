James 'Jim' Paul Himic

Retired Army Lt. Col. James “Jim” Paul Himic, 65, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

He was a son of Frank and Mary Himic. Jim attended Derry Area Senior High School. He developed into a gifted football player and went on to attend the University of West Virginia on a full football scholarship. It is there, in 1982, that he met the love of his life, Mary Nickels, and they married on Feb. 17, 1983, in DeLand, Florida.