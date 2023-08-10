James J. Roth, 78, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
James J. Roth, 78, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
He was born Jan. 6, 1945, a son of the late Joseph J. and Clara R. (Short) Roth.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Prior to his retirement, he served as a computer system engineer for the Air Force for 20 years. He was a member of the Thailand Laos Cambodia Brotherhood. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time reading sci-fi and fantasy books.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janet Volpe and Marilynn Aston.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 48 years, Lydia Ann Robinson Roth; his siblings Allen Roth and Charles Roth (Denise); his brother-in-law, Charles Volpe, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the funeral home chapel.
Interment with full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Thailand Laos Cambodia Brotherhood at http://tlc-brotherhood.com.
To post an online condolence please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
