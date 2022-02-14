James J. Jioio, 78, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Summa Akron City Hospital, Akron, Ohio.
Born March 11, 1943, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Edward A. “Cheese” Jioio Sr. and Mary M. Gangemi Jioio.
Jim was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree. A graduate of Latrobe High School, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from West Virginia University. During his time in high school and college, he was a standout wrestler who went undefeated in all his matches.
Prior to his retirement, he had been a longtime physical education teacher for the Greater Latrobe School District. Some of his favorite pastimes included fly fishing and pickle ball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roseann Krompholtz Jioio; brother, Edward A. Jioio Jr., and a sister, Mary Jane Shandel.
Jim is survived by his son, Matthew E. Jioio and his wife, Erin Jioio, of Penn Run; daughter, Janine R. Redding and her husband, James C. Redding, of Ravenna, Ohio; four grandchildren, Joshua H. Redding, Christopher J. Redding, James C. Jioio and Morgan R. Jioio; two sisters, Nancy O’Hara and Frances Oleyar, both of Latrobe, as well as several nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no public visitations.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.