James J. Fannie, 73, of New Derry passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Oct. 10, 1948, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Orlando J. “Duke” and Elizabeth E. (Connor) Fannie.
Jim was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Unity Township, and its church council. He had been employed at Management Science Associates, Pittsburgh, and was formerly employed at Pelican, Derry. Jim earned his bachelor of science degree in chemistry from St. Vincent College. He enjoyed gardening and especially woodworking.
Jim is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carol L. Hook Fannie of New Derry; four children, Tracy L. Dripps and her boyfriend, Jamie Bartley, of Greensburg, Joseph D. Fannie and his wife, Mara, of Bethel Park, Sherie L. Ehman-Garth and her husband, Richard, of Greensburg and Kimberly D. Ehman and her girlfriend, Wendy Jones, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Matthew Dripps and his girlfriend, Mariah Riggs, Bethany Dripps, Christian Fannie, Gianna Fannie, Braelyn Fannie, Seth Ehman, Haleigh Martin and her husband, Michael, and Amberly Weiers and her boyfriend, Ray Burgess; six great-grandchildren, Zion, Ayla, Rylan, India, Kai and Alahna. Jim is also survived by his granddog, Rousey.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Unity Township, with the Rev. William Schaefer and the Rev. Sue Luttner co-officiating. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
