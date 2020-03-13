James J. Connor Jr., 95, of Derry died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Aug. 23, 1924, in Derry, a son of the late James J. Connor Sr. and Annie Meidenger Connor.
Prior to retirement, James was a self-employed truck driver. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during World War II.
James was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church in New Derry, the New Derry Sportsmen, F&J Bow and Gun Club, and Derry VFW Post 444, and founding member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club.
He enjoyed traveling, restoring his 1946 Willys Jeep, and he loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Beside his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Marie Novello Connor, in 1983; daughter, Shirley Ann Anderson; brother, Joseph “Clyde” Connor, and six sisters, Elizabeth Fannie, Mary Goldman, Rita Connor, Sarah Connor, Anna Marie Benedict and Pauline F. Clark.
James is survived by his sister-in-law, Helen Connor of Derry; two grand-children, George W. Anderson Jr. and wife Heather of Derry and Jill A. McKendrick and husband Randy of Blairsville; two great-grand-children, Gabriel W. Luttner and Emmett R. Anderson; lifelong friends Charles and Martha Bowman of New Alexandria, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for James’s Life Celebration 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry (724-694-8331).
A blessing service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in the funeral home with Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as officiant.
Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
The Blairsville Military Service Group will conduct full military honors at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com
