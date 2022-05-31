James J. Casey, 87, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born June 10, 1934, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Clair J. and Mary (Biller) Casey.
Jim was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by ICI and Westinghouse, Derry. For many years, he was a bus driver for the Greater Latrobe School District. He was also a member of the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 and F.O. Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, Latrobe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Maher, and a brother, Clair J. Casey Jr.
Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan M. Paior Casey of Latrobe; three children, Denise A. Casey, Kevin J. Casey and David J. Casey, all of Latrobe, and two brothers, Thomas J. Casey and his wife, Alice, of Latrobe and William J. “Bo” Casey and his wife, Bertha, of Latrobe.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the entire staff, doctors, nurses and aides of the fourth floor at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for the excellent care they provided.
At Jim’s request, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a favorite charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
