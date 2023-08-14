James J. Bushey, 81, of Greensburg died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, after a courageous nine-year battle with cancer.
He was born July 31, 1942, in Bradford, a son of the late Donald J. and Alice P. (Shaughnessy) Bushey.
James was a graduate of St. Bernard High School Class of 1961 in Bradford and a 1968 graduate of Humboldt Institute, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prior to retirement he had been employed by several major oil companies as a sales manager, including Kendall Refining Co., Division of Witco Chemical, Sunoco Oil, Guttman Oil, and W.G. Satterlee & Sons Inc.
Jim was a U.S. Army veteran with tours in Korea and Vietnam. His military decorations included Expert Rifleman, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, VFW Post 33, Greensburg, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, White Oak Rod & Gun Club, Keystone Bass Buddies Circuit, Mariner Bassmasters and the NRA. Jim had many hobbies, including playing and coaching high school football and coaching for his grandsons’ football teams. He was also an avid golfer and played and competed in several pickleball tournaments. Jim was a lifelong avid outdoorsman and woodsman. He enjoyed hunting big game throughout North America, especially experiences throughout Montana, including the famed Bob Marshall Wilderness and Eastern Montana, where he made lifelong friends. He was very proud of being the camp cook during deer season and enjoyed cooking for groups of hunters in Montana. A favorite hobby was freshwater and saltwater fishing adventures. He successfully competed in KBBC and B.A.S.S. Nation regional tournaments with numerous wins and top 10s, including the 2005 Three Rivers Regatta Bass Tournament with his son Craig. Jim truly enjoyed teaching hunting and fishing skills, sharing stories and adventures, and the value of family time in the outdoors. Jim also loved family dinners, good food and good wine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Betty MacDonald; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Adelio Sr. and Marie Coronati, and his brother-in-law Adelio “Sonny” Coronati Jr.
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Loretta A. Coronati Bushey. Jim and Loretta were married on Sept. 17, 1966, in St. Bernard Church, Bradford. He is also survived by his children, Cheryl Bengel (David), Donald Bushey (Debra) and Craig Bushey (Heather); nine grandchildren, Alex Bengel, Brendon Bengel, Mia Bengel, Aidan Bushey, Ryan Bushey, Sophia Bushey, Cecilia Bushey, Brunetta Bushey and Talia Bushey; a sister, Kathy Bushey-Wiley; two brothers-in-law, Rick Coronati (Patricia) and Roger MacDonald, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg.
Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg.
Inurnment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery Mausoleum, HempfieldTownship, with full military honors accorded by the American Legion Post 981 (South Greensburg) Honor Guard.
Jim’s family would like to thank the staff and doctors at the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center and Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital and the hospice nurses for the excellent care Jim received.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland Food Bank, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Red Cross, or St. Bernard Church, Bradford, PA 16701.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.