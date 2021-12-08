James J. Bolish, 69, of Derry Township passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
He was born Jan. 27, 1952, in Latrobe, a son of the late John and Dorothy (Downs) Bolish.
Jim enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved his wife, Cindy, his grandkids and was the life of the party.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy Kenney-Bolish; son, Kendrick J. Bolish; daughter, Jennie Knupp (Wayne); four stepchildren, Toni Rohde, Christine Bitner (John), Britini Kenney and Bob Fritz; two brothers, John Bolish (Cheryl) and Jerry Bolish (Lori); nine grandchildren, Jace, Aiden, Kason, Malayna, Kora, Emmy, Bentley, Alisha and Erica; his father-in-law, William Sarver; a brother-in-law, Michael Kenney (Theresa), and two sisters-in-law, Natalie Kromel (Don) and Wendy Livingston (Bill).
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, George Bolish; his sister, Joan Glass; his mother-in-law, Linda Sarver, and a stepson, Jeremy Wanichko.
Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. (Family invites friends to the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, Ligonier Street, Latrobe, following the service.)
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com.
