James G. Gallagher, 89, of Latrobe passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
Born Feb. 28, 1933, in Pittsburgh, he was raised in the Greenfield section of the city.
James was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a military policeman. Prior to his retirement, he was a corporal with the Pennsylvania State Police with 37 years of service. During his time in the state police, he was based in Erie, Meadville and Warren, prior to spending the majority of his career at the Greensburg barracks. In the years after retirement, he became an avid golfer and enjoyed swimming at the aerobic center at Lynch Field. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the American Legion Post 981 in South Greensburg and the Knights of Columbus Council 1480 in Greensburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Gallagher and Alice Kuhler Gallagher, and two brothers, Manus and William Gallagher.
James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Smith Gallagher; two sons, Thomas Gallagher (Nancy) and Jon Gallagher (Colleen); his daughter, Janet Randles (Bart); two brothers, Robert Gallagher (Donna) and Roger Gallagher (Linda); seven grand-children, Nannette McMurtry (Chris), Jessica Whitis (Jack), Sean Gallagher (Hannah), Mick Gallagher (Melanie), Maille Gallagher, Parker Randles and Grant Randles, and five great-grandchildren, Story, Emrie, Caden, Holden and Esther.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living and Bridges Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Friday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township, with the Rev. Albin McGinnis as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to “Shop With A Cop,” 100 N. Westmoreland Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
