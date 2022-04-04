James F. Pershing, 64, of Ligonier died peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 30, 1958, in Ligonier, a son of the late Robert A. and Mary (Snyder) Pershing.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Pershing.
Surviving are his son, James A. Pershing of Derry; his granddaughter, Kendall Pershing; two sisters, Linda McKee (Daniel) of Latrobe and Patricia Ross (Melvin) of Ligonier; two brothers, Robert Pershing of Georgia and John Pershing of Ligonier; a sister-in-law, Linda Pershing of Ligonier, and several nieces and nephews.
At his request, all services were to be private for the family, and inurnment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
