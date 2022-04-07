James F. Hill, 77, of Millwood, Derry Township, died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 12, 1944, in Bradenville, a son of the late James S. and Dorothy (Starry) Hill.
Prior to retirement, James worked at Latrobe Steel. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. James loved fishing, Derry Area Trojans football, all Penn State sports, golfing with his brother, and watching his grandsons play football.
Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne S. Skander Hill, in 2015; a daughter, Leyna R. Shaffer; a sister, Sandy Rowan, and two brothers, Denny and Ronnie Hill.
James is survived by a daughter, Jamie L. Styfco and husband Scott of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia; two brothers, Thomas and Gary Hill, both of Latrobe; three sisters, Becky Hill of Latrobe, Cheryl Miller and husband Russ of Indiana and Robin Pence and husband Duane of Arizona; two grand-children, Casey and Cody Shaffer; a son-in-law, Douglas Shaffer of Calumet, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for James’ Life Celebration 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331).
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct military honors at 6:15 p.m. in the funeral home.
Funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as officiant.
Inurnment will be at later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to family to offset funeral costs. Donation may be sent to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.