James E. Sheridan Sr., 60, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at MedStar Harbor Hospital, Baltimore.
Born June 6, 1961, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John Sheridan and Judith A. (Clair) Murphy.
James was a hard worker who was employed in the home construction field. He was kind-hearted with a good sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing and football; but above all, he loved his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by two sons, Chad Michael Sheridan and James E. Sheridan Jr.
James is survived by his daughter, Christina M. Pasparage of Latrobe; four brothers, John A. Sheridan and his wife, Diana, of Stahlstown, John Marcinko of Baltimore, Paul K. Bialas Sr. and his wife, Sherry, of Bradenville and Walter A. Bialas and his wife, Tiffani, of Derry; his sister, Kimberly A. Crawford and her husband, Bill, of Darlington, and four grandchildren, Zayden, Ryder, Ayva and Bentlee.
Family and friends will be received 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Interment is private.
