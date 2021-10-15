James E. Sheridan Jr., 30, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Jan. 24, 1991, in Jeannette, he was a son of James E. Sheridan Sr. of Baltimore, Maryland, and Patricia Swartz and her husband, Timothy Stump, of Latrobe.
Jim had been an employee of the Arc of Westmoreland, Phantom Fireworks, and Walmart. He was a loving and kind person with a big heart who loved his nieces and nephew. Jim had a sense of humor and a positive attitude that never let anything hold him back.
Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Chad Michael Sheridan; grandparents Thomas Swartz and Bill and Margaret Stump; his great-grandmother, Ruth Aukerman, and an aunt, Tammy Groves.
Along with his parents, Jim is survived by his sister, Christina M. Pasparage of Latrobe; his grandmother Linda Swartz of Cumberland, Maryland; nieces and nephews, Zayden, Ryder, Ayva and Bentlee, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Community Options for their care, guidance and friendship through the years.
Family and friends will be received 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Interment is private.
