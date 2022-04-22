James E. Neil, 92, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at William Penn Care Center, Jeannette.
Born May 23, 1929, in Derry, he was a son of the late Richard Percy Neil and Anna Helen Reintgen Neil.
James was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Kennametal Inc. He was a member of BPO Elks Lodge 907. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth F. Blazek Neil; a brother, Bruce Albert Neil, and sister, Persis Ann McBroom.
James is survived by his son, David Wayne Neil and his wife, Kathryn, of Essex Junction, Vermont; daughter, Donna N. Castellani, and Patsy Botti, of Murrysville; a brother, retired Air Force Col. Nelson L. Neil of Pinehurst, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Kasey Lynn Petri and her husband, Daniel, and Anna K. Gardner and her husband, Dan; two great-grandchildren, Leo and Dominic, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital’s ICU, Excela Hospice and his local caregivers from “Roxanne’s crew” for their excellent care and compassion.
There were no public visitations or services. Private interment was at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
