James E. “Jim” Ballash, 63, of Blairsville died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at home.
He was born Nov. 1, 1956, in Latrobe, a son of the late James S. and Agnes (Tuscan) Ballash.
Jim was retired with 23 years of service from Latrobe Specialty Steel Co., having worked as a furnace operator. He attended Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Ballash.
Jim is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kimberly M. Long Ballash; two children, Nathan J. Ballash and his wife, Coletta, and Josh P. Ballash and his wife, Chelsea; three grandchildren, Reed, Gannon and Kenley Ballash, as well as his brother-in-law, Kevin Long.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the funeral home with the Trinity pastors officiating.
Burial will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To purchase flowers or send condolences, visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com
Commented