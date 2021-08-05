James E. Donaldson, 96, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
He was born July 15, 1925, to Charles and Alice Donaldson.
James was the loving husband of Nora A. Cramer Donaldson and the late Marie Donaldson and Louise Donaldson and brother of the late Charles G. Donaldson, Mary E. Kelley and Genevieve L. Colt.
A graduate of Jeannette High School Class of 1943, James proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was the founder of Grandview Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a life member, first president and first fire chief; past president of Central Westmoreland County Fire Prevention Committee, and the first president of Grapeville Sportsman Club.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238-2611, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday.
Private entombment will be at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local fire department.
