James E. Bendel Sr., 85, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his home.
Born Dec. 6, 1935, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Paul G. Bendel and Dorothy E. (Gray) Bendel.
Jim was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Die Casting Co. with 32 years of service.
He was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Germany, where he met the love of his life, Marianne, in Gisseltshausen. He became a devoted husband of 45 years, who loved his family and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne Zirngibl Bendel, and two brothers, Paul F. and Ralph A. Bendel.
Jim is survived by his son, James E. Bendel Jr. of Leesburg, Virginia; two daughters, Dolores M. Bendel of Oakdale and Diana M. Bendel and her fiancé, Dominick Caranese, of Latrobe; his sister, Margaret Clawson of New Alexandria; six grand-children, Jamie M. Heinzman, Jeffrey A. Newhouse Jr., James E. Bendel III, Angela M. Ramirez and her husband, Jose, Jason P. Newhouse and his wife, Heather, and Nathan J. Newhouse and his wife, Brittanie, and 11 great-grandchildren, Jayden, Ava, Damian, Sophia, Kaleb, James IV, Victoria, Khloe, Kayla, Isabella and Layla.
At Jim’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
