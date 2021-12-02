James E. Ashbaugh, 94, of Ligonier died peacefully at his home Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
He was born March 26, 1927, in New Alexandria, a son of the late Harry Ashbaugh and Angela Shick Ashbaugh Elliott.
Jim was a graduate of Duquesne University and was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he had served as a deacon, elder, Sunday School superintendent and had belonged to the Bell Choir. Other memberships included New Alexandria American Legion Post 652 (past commander), Ligonier Lodge 331 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh and was a 32nd Degree Mason.
He was a proud U.S. Army (three years) / Navy (three years) veteran, having served in World War II and the Korean War. He had volunteered for the Bikini bomb tests for the first nuclear bomb.
He was an accountant, having worked for Stupakoff Manufacturing of Latrobe, Walworth, Glenn F. Ray Agency and retired from Gary Faye & Associates.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry John Ashbaugh, and a granddaughter, Bethany Edmondson.
Surviving are his beloved wife of more than 72 years, Louise McDowell Ashbaugh; his daughters, Kathleen L. Ashbaugh of Ligonier and Rebecca A. Edmondson (William) of Mount Desert, Maine; two grandchildren, Bridget Horman (Karl) and Ethan T. Edmondson (Jess), and three great-grandchildren, Bethany Horman, Kirchner Horman and Liam Edmondson.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday in Covenant Presbyterian Church, Ligonier, with the Rev. John J. McClure officiating.
Interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Ligonier Lodge 331 will conduct a Masonic service 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a military service 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
